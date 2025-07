Some debate about whether former Tory MPs joining Reform is good for Reform or not. While voters as a whole are slightly more likely to say it’s a bad thing, those planning on voting Reform overwhelmingly think it is a good thing. Lib Dems & Tories most likely to think it’s bad. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-07-19T14:36:20.391Z

Relatedly, voters are still most likely to say that Reform UK is most similar to the Conservatives Party than any other party. Meaning it remains seen as a fight on the right. Though a quarter of Labour voters say Reform is most similar to the Labour Party. — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-07-19T14:36:20.392Z

Last week I said if Reform were going to win the next general election then they would need to not look a party made up former Tory MPs because of the Tory legacies in so many area, especially immigration but it would appear that Reform voters are happy with the defectors.

TSE