NEW @StrategyMerlin @itvnews 16-17 yr-old polling



?VI: Lab 1st on 33%, Ref 2nd on 20%

?Economy, health, immigration top 3 issues, Israel/Gaza ahead of climate

?Corbyn most popular politician

?49% don't think they should be able to vote

?Only 18% say they'd definitely vote — Scarlett Maguire (@Scarlett__Mag) July 17, 2025

Labour have just given 16-17s the vote



Our @StrategyMerlin @itvnews excl. polling shows that whilst Lab ahead, it's unlikely to make much difference at a GE



VI:



– Lab 33%

– Ref 20%

– Grn 18%

– LD 12%

– Con 10%



Just *18%* say they'd definitely vote… https://t.co/qHPdcAEfVw — Scarlett Maguire (@Scarlett__Mag) July 17, 2025

Giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote is an attempt to rig the political system.



If this goes ahead, Labour could be in for a shock. pic.twitter.com/CF9GYfRfFP — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 17, 2025

Labour starts delivering on an important manifesto pledge

I have to confess about a dozen years ago I was not supportive of 16 and 17 year olds having the vote but then I saw the positive impact they had in the Indyref of 2014 on both sides and I changed my mind.

I suspect turnout amongst this age group will be rather lower than all other age groups so won’t have the ramifications people on the left hope for and voters on the right fear.

TSE