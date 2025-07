Andy Burnham would be the British public’s preferred choice for Labour leader, if Keir Starmer was no longer in role. But one in four say none of the listed politicians. pic.twitter.com/olBFEBiiMI — Ipsos in the UK (@Ipsos_in_the_UK) July 13, 2025

It strikes me that this poll reflects the dearth of talent in the current Labour cabinet and party, there’s no clear choice within the parliamentary party.

I could see Andy Burnham entering parliament at the next election and succeeding Starmer after the next election but that would have to see him not contest the 2028 Greater Manchester mayoralty.

TSE