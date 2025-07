Rhetoric meets reality. What will Reform voters make of this?

The leader of a Reform-run county council has written to government to express “grave concern” about planned tightening of visas for health and care workers, despite party’s wider commitment to significantly reducing net migration @peterwalker99 writeshttps://t.co/lEVWVz1ls1 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 14, 2025

I’ve always defined populism as saying complex problems have really easy and simple solutions which neatly brings us onto Reform and the leader of Kent council.

What a time to be alive, Reform wants more migrant visas and a Labour government wants to issue fewer visas.

The fracturing on the populist right is widening thanks to this and Rupert Lowe is taking full full advantage. How will Reform voters react to this?

TSE