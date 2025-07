Back in February 2019 a hypothetical poll had The Independent Group polling at 18%.



Don't get overexcited by the polls showing a Corbyn/Sultana party polling something similar.https://t.co/hhQWoHkX9R pic.twitter.com/QHOBOrEqc9 — TSE (@TSEofPB) July 15, 2025

?WOW: First poll including new Corbyn party released:



REF: 34%

CON: 17%

LAB: 15%

Corbyn/Sultana party: 15%

LDM: 9%

GRE: 5%



[@FindoutnowUK] — Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) July 14, 2025

Several pollsters have polls out showing a party led by Corbyn/Sultana doing well well and Find Out Now have joined the list but as we can see in 2019 a similar hypothetical poll about the The Independent Group/Change UK turned out to be bobbins as is the way with hypothetical polls like this.

REPEAT AFTER ME, HYPOTHETICAL POLLS HAVE AN IGNOMINIOUS HISTORY.

TSE