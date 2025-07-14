You can’t handle the truth. Honesty is Starmer’s only advantage over Farage

The Telegraph are reporting that

Voters believe Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, is better than Sir Keir Starmer in almost every respect but is less honest than him, according to a poll.

Mr Farage is seen as being more in touch with ordinary people, paying greater attention to detail and being a stronger leader than the Prime Minister.

A new survey by Ipsos asked respondents whether they felt certain positive characteristics applied to Sir Keir, Mr Farage or Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader.

The Reform leader came out on top in every question, apart from when voters had to say which of the leaders they believed was an “honest person”.