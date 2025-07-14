You can’t handle the truth. Honesty is Starmer’s only advantage over Farage
The Telegraph are reporting that
Voters believe Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, is better than Sir Keir Starmer in almost every respect but is less honest than him, according to a poll.
Mr Farage is seen as being more in touch with ordinary people, paying greater attention to detail and being a stronger leader than the Prime Minister.
A new survey by Ipsos asked respondents whether they felt certain positive characteristics applied to Sir Keir, Mr Farage or Kemi Badenoch, the Tory leader.
The Reform leader came out on top in every question, apart from when voters had to say which of the leaders they believed was an “honest person”.
Honesty might be the best policy for Starmer to defeat Farage, being seen as more honest might be how Starmer chips away at Reform’s lead although the overall ratings for the politicians in these poll findings is pretty dire.
TSE