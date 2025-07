Why you need an exorcist to deal with Boris Johnson

Face of Boris Johnson spotted on a fruit as woman wanted to 'call an exorcist' https://t.co/WhseyfLu5d pic.twitter.com/dbd7EbxVRm — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 12, 2025

A nation will be confused when we talk about Boris Johnson and fruit and it isn’t about the fruit of Boris Johnson’s loins.

TSE