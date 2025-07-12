Kemi Badenoch isn’t very effective

Reform UK is the party Britons are most likely to say has provided the most effective opposition to the Labour government, amid former Tory chair Jake Berry defecting to Reform UK, saying they were the 'real opposition'Reform UK: 30%Conservatives: 19%Lib Dems: 10%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-10T15:14:42.612Z

My expectation is that at some point in 2026 Kemi Badenoch will be replaced as Tory leader by Robert Jenrick and one of the reasons is Robert Jenrick can set the agenda in a way Badenoch cannot, such as his focus on fare evaders.

I have said the current government is in office but not in power, a similar mot juste can be applied to the current leader leader of the opposition as we can see in the above polling, she’s as effective as a eunuch hired to be the star of an adult movie.

Nigel Farage and his motley bunch of five four MPs are setting the agenda in a way that Badenoch cannot.

TSE