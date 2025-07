Britons tend to prefer a closer relationship with France than the US, amid French president Macron pledging the 'best ever co-operation' and warning that both countries had been too reliant on the USFrance: 40%United States: 28%yougov.co.uk/topics/inter… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-09T15:41:28.317Z

My bold prediction last year was that a second Trump presidency would unite Europe in a way it hasn’t united since the Battle of Waterloo, this poll is another indicator of that happening.

I voted in this poll and a longterm Americanophile I voted for France because of my utter disgust at what America has become under Trump.

TSE