Hypothetical polls are still bobbins

18% of Britons say they are likely to consider voting for a new left-wing party led by Jeremy CorbynHowever, this is less than would consider voting for the existing major parties and has caveats… ?yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-09T10:07:03.443Z

Just 32% of those who would consider voting for a Corbyn-led party say it is the party they are most likely to consider voting for, including only 9% saying it is the only party they would consider voting for (of the main national parties)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-09T10:07:03.444Z

Which other parties would those considering a Corbyn-led party also be open to voting for?Greens: 70%Labour: 51%Lib Dems: 48%Reform UK: 11%Conservatives: 5%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-09T10:07:03.445Z

58% of those who voted for the Greens last year would consider voting for a new left-wing party led by Jeremy Corbyn, alongside 31% of 2024 Labour voters and 21% of 2024 Lib Dem votersyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-07-09T10:07:03.446Z

I am not a fan of hypothetical polling because they have a history of being laughably wrong and I suspect this is another poll to join that list, even though it is good news for my 100/1 tip on Jeremy Corbyn or Zarah Sultana becoming Prime Minister by 2030.

The reason why I’ve said Corbyn is a diminished figure from his 2017 apogee was his ratings went into the toilet was his response to the Salisbury poisonings where the public perception changed about him changed, see the below findings from Ipsos, which at the time made him the most unpopular leader of the opposition since Ipsos started polling (a record which Kemi Badeonch has ‘bettered’.

TSE