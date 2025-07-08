How many Reform MPs on the 31st of December 2025?

When setting the PB 2025 prediction competition one of the questions we thought would be interesting was the number of MPs with the Reform whip on the 31st of December 2025 because Nigel Farage has a long history of falling out with those he works with.

So far Nigel Farage has lost 40% of the MPs elected at the last general election* and I think as we approach the next election is can Nigel Farage herd 326+ MPs as government even before we consider their real poor vetting approach. It’s why I also think the Tories wouldn’t go into coalition with Reform after the next election if the numbers made it possible.

TSE

*Yes, I am aware that is the sort of statistical crime you see on a Lib Dem leaflet with a bar chart.