Reform MPs:



am 5th July 2024: 4

pm 5th July 2024: 5

7th March 2025: 4

2nd May 2025: 5

5th July 2025: 4 https://t.co/JgQdezqoUE — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) July 5, 2025

On Saturday when the story about James McMurdock broke punters took a dim view about the scandal but Reform have retaken their place as favourites for the most seats. Given his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend I don’t think Nigel Farage will be too upset by this scandal although it is another failure for Reform’s vetting process.

TSE