Don’t laugh but I’m betting on Jeremy Corbyn or Zarah Sultana becoming PM before 2030

A golden rule of betting is that you shouldn’t get involved in markets where the bookies do not offer both sides of the bet and I think these markets from Ladbrokes fit that criteria.

Whilst his reaction to the Salisbury poisonings permanently damaged Jeremy Corbyn and he is a much diminished figure since 2017 (which his supporters forget he still lost that election to the Tories who ran the worst campaign in living memory.)

The new party that was announced last week isn’t expected to pick up much support but in our fractured politics it is possible we might see the next general election won by a party barely polling 20% and with the widespread disillusionment I can see this party doing well in some polls and these odds could tumble.

I think some people might be attracted to the 100/1 on Corbyn or Zarah Sultana becoming Prime Minister before 2030 as a trading bet.

TSE