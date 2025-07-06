Labour’s Liz Truss problem x 100
Despite only being Prime Minister for forty-nine days Liz Truss managed to cement her name into the lexicon of UK politics, such as Trussing the markets when her mini budget spooked the markets because she proposing a massive increase in government spending and cuts to taxes which given the state of the public finances was not what the markets wanted to hear. If the Tory party is about to go the way of the Liberal party in the last century Liz Truss will have played a key role.
I was intrigued to see those close to Number 10 admitting they have a 100 Liz Trusses in the party, which is enough to wipe out Sir Keir’s majority, when the Tory party saw Truss spooking th markets they replaced pretty damn quick, if the Labour party spook the markets will the Labour party accept reality in the way the Tory party did? I have my doubts.
Labour’s problem is self inflicted, for fourteen years Labour kept on saying austerity was a choice, this week’s vote was when those chickens came home to roost. They seemed to forget that going into the 2010 election Alistair Darling was promising cuts more severe than Thatcher.
TSE