Labour’s Liz Truss problem x 100

NEW: @BloombergUK Saturday read



Keir Starmer is trapped between Labour and the bond market with nowhere to go



It could wreck his premiership



A person close to No10 says there are "100 Liz Trusses" in the party who don't understand the public finances

Reeves now has to find ~£30 billion in another horrible budget



she says she'll stick to her fiscal rules. That means big tax rises



the bond market saved her this week, threatening carnage if she was replaced with someone who'd borrow more

many MPs don't get the basic economics that if they push borrowing costs up, it makes it harder for the govt to spend



"The gilt market will remain very sensitive to any signs of political or fiscal weakness in the months ahead," says AXA's Chris Iggo

@LabourGrowth Chris Curtis has a more market-realistic view



“The fiscal position isn’t something we can just wish away. Bond markets don’t believe in fairy tales”



Says govt must "confront difficult tradeoffs" not "retreat into comfortable narratives"

message to Labour on the risk of the UK being stuck in a doom loop from Blonde Money's Helen Thomas



"More borrowing cannot easily be digested by markets… More tax rises eventually reach a point where the tax burden cannot produce extra revenue."

Despite only being Prime Minister for forty-nine days Liz Truss managed to cement her name into the lexicon of UK politics, such as Trussing the markets when her mini budget spooked the markets because she proposing a massive increase in government spending and cuts to taxes which given the state of the public finances was not what the markets wanted to hear. If the Tory party is about to go the way of the Liberal party in the last century Liz Truss will have played a key role.

I was intrigued to see those close to Number 10 admitting they have a 100 Liz Trusses in the party, which is enough to wipe out Sir Keir’s majority, when the Tory party saw Truss spooking th markets they replaced pretty damn quick, if the Labour party spook the markets will the Labour party accept reality in the way the Tory party did? I have my doubts.

Labour’s problem is self inflicted, for fourteen years Labour kept on saying austerity was a choice, this week’s vote was when those chickens came home to roost. They seemed to forget that going into the 2010 election Alistair Darling was promising cuts more severe than Thatcher.

