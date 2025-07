Even after ICE arrested his wife, this Trump supporter refuses to take down his MAGA flags and says he doesn’t regret voting for Trump:



“Trump is not trying to do anything bad. He wants the best for the country.”

pic.twitter.com/42I2tbAN8x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 4, 2025

An assumption of many punters, myself included, have is that the second Trump presidency will be very bad for those voters who voted for it and they would reject Trump and the GOP in the midterms and in 2028 but that that assumption might be faulty as seen with the Trump voter in the tweet.

Support for Trump really is cult like and plenty of his supporters truly are deranged.

TSE