The next Chancellor of the Exchequer

After the events of the last couple of days Ladbrokes have put up a market on the next Chancellor and if Reeves resigns or is replaced as Chancellor I think the value is with Yvette Cooper for two reasons.

Due to Labour never having woman leader Labour and Starmer have made much of Rachel Reeves being the first woman Chancellor and if she is replaced they will choose another woman and secondly she’s appeared competent in a difficult role, relatively speaking. So there’s value in the 16/1

TSE