Two NYC bets you should be making

The New York mayoral election has garnered a lot attention with Zohran Mamdani winning the Democratic Party who many on the GOP have dubbed a communist. The state of moral turpitude of the current iteration of the GOP is that elected officials want Mamdani deported and in fact President Trump has indicated he would arrest him.

Assuming a free and fair election is held then I wonder the value is backing former disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Republican Curtis Silva.

The primary was held under the superior alternative vote system but the full election in November will be held under the first past the post system, Eric Adams is the incumbent and is also disgraced and lost the primary to Mamdani. There’s three effective Democratic Party aligned candidates which could allow Curtis Silwa to come through the middle.

As we can see below there is might be a courageous bet given we see some polls have polling 7% and other polls have Cuomo winning but it isn’t diffcult to see in November the Democratic Party cursing the first past the post system and wishing the election like the primary was held under AV.

