Political authority is a lot like virginity, once it is gone it is very difficult to get back

I am loathed to jump to conclusions given the inherent sexism in politics about female ministers ‘crying’ etc, but much of Westminster is wondering if that was a moment of genuine upset for Reeves. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) July 2, 2025

New: Bond traders told Bloomberg they sold off on speculation that Reeves would be replaced as chancellor by Pat McFadden



One said they were concerned any replacement might loosen the fiscal rules to borrow more, so saw speculation about Reeves’ job as a downside risk



(There is… — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) July 2, 2025

Gilts plunging, cost of govt borrowing up steeply. On Richter scale of alarm, this one day move is roughly two-thirds of a Kwarteng on the day of his mini budget pic.twitter.com/PdMWzCajWg — Patrick Hosking (@HoskingTheTimes) July 2, 2025

This feels like the Liz Truss premiership but with fewer lettuces as the authority of the Prime Minister and Chancellor getting shredded by their own party and the markets.

I suspect neither Starmer & Reeves have the same fortitude that Margaret Thatcher & Sir Geoffrey Howe and David Cameron & George Osborne had during their first year in office.

I hope Rachel Reeves is okay, politics is a brutal business and no hiding places particularly those in the more high profile jobs.

TSE