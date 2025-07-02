Political authority is a lot like virginity, once it is gone it is very difficult to get back

This feels like the Liz Truss premiership but with fewer lettuces as the authority of the Prime Minister and Chancellor getting shredded by their own party and the markets.

I suspect neither Starmer & Reeves have the same fortitude that Margaret Thatcher & Sir Geoffrey Howe and David Cameron & George Osborne had during their first year in office.

I hope Rachel Reeves is okay, politics is a brutal business and no hiding places particularly those in the more high profile jobs.

TSE

