Whatever happened to Rebecca Long-Bailey? She was the future once.

I was reviewing some older political betting markets and I found this from December 2019 after Jeremy Corbyn lost another general election and announced his resignation. I often wonder about the road not taken, like Starmer she is a lawyer and we know how well they win elections, see here, but would her Corbynite leanings held her back?

One thing I have noticed is the betting markets have a tendency to underestimate Sir Keir Starmer.

TSE