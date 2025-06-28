Robert Jenrick’s secret weapon: being a lawyer as the country loves lawyers

I don’t think it is any coincidence that from 1945 onwards the three best leaders of the opposition were lawyers, whilst the fourth, The Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton is now practically a lawyer following the news that he is in talks with law firm DLA Piper to go and work for them.

If we add in Mrs Thatcher sustained electoral success then Robert Jenrick should play up his legal background if he wants to replace Kemi Badenoch and win the next general election.

TSE