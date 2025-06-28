If you’re betting on the 2028 White House race take note

Alastair Meeks has forwarded me his exchange with Betfair which is something several of us have been pondering for a while, should Betfair list Donald Trump on the 2028 market and what happens if he runs in 2028 (or is allowed to run by the conservative majority on SCOTUS.)

PB was founded because of the 2004 White House race and it pains me to tell PBers to avoid betting on the American presidential markets but the 2024 race was a £300 million market and I know plenty of PBers who bet serious money and I don’t want people to be messed around by the whims of Betfair.

TSE