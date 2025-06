Eric Trump opens door to political dynasty https://t.co/nfu6OAvMfa — Financial Times (@FT) June 27, 2025

"I think I could do it." @EricTrump tells @arogDC the path to a Trump political dynasty "would be an easy one" https://t.co/BKTaKidAJM via @ft — A Edgecliffe-Johnson (@Edgecliffe) June 27, 2025

Oddly this interview with Eric Trump has cheered me up because I’ve been saying and betting for a while that I am expecting a Trump to be the Republican nominee in 2028, it might Donald Trump, it might be Donald Trump Jr, or Eric Trump (I also have long shot bets on Jared Kushner).

If you’re not already on you can back Donald Trump Jr at 34 on Betfair, Eric Trump and Lara Trump at 66/1 each at Ladbrokes, and Ivanka Trump at 28/1 to win the in 2028.

TSE