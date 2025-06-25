Well this is interesting

The sudden silence of dozens of pro-independence X accounts on 12 June 2025 coincided with Israeli air and cyber strikes targeting Iranian military and communications infrastructure.https://t.co/perBXbkBaU — UK Defence Journal (@UKDefJournal) June 24, 2025

Ever since I’ve read this story I have visions of lots of Iranians sat in Qom and Tehran looking at Scottish subsamples to spin the as evidence of the end of the Union. Was the Supreme Leader simultaneously issuing fatwas about Twelver Shi’ism and Scottish independence?

I also have visions of the Iranian trolls utterly befuddled by the scandal involving the motorhome that engulfed Nicola Sturgeon and her husband.

It is clear enemies of the United Kingdom are using social media to foment division in this country.

