Most Britons (56%) think increasing taxes on the super-rich would raise more money than cutting them (16%)But even if hiking taxes on the super-rich LOST money, Britons would still prefer to do it than not by 42% to 32%Results: yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… / yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-24T16:18:18.905Z

I find this poll utterly depressing, like Brexit, the voters are prepared to make the country worse off financially because of values. I have recently thoiught about taking a job overseas, more polling like this and I definitely will be going, the country should be about aspiration.

TSE