Trump is furious at Israel this morning for bombing Iran after his cease fire was announced, and says he’s “not happy with Israel” and they “don’t know what the fuck they’re doing.” — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-06-24T11:24:40.435Z

What a time to be alive with a POTUS dropping the F bomb so publicly. I feel sorry for geopolitical/foreign policy analysts who have to predict the world with Trump as POTUS. I expect there will be consequences for Bibi and Israel from Trump and the GOP.

TSE