Smarkets have some very low liquidity markets on who will be Tory leader at the next general election but it chimes in with markets where punters think Kemi Badenoch is doomed where it is believed that senior members of Hezbollah and the IRFC have longer career prospects that Kemi Badenoch.

I cannot see any value here, if it wasn’t for the time value of money backing Boris Johnson to not be Tory leader at the next election would be the market I would be backing.

TSE