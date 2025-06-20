Next week marks 9 years since the EU referendum; most Britons would now support rejoiningCloser relationship without rejoining: 67% supportRejoining: 56%Status quo: 28%Further loosening ties: 18%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-19T12:31:06.232Z

Most Britons now say it was wrong for the UK to vote to leave the EURight to leave: 31% (-1 from 18-19 May)Wrong to leave: 56% (=)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-19T12:31:06.233Z

61% of Britons say that Brexit has been a failure – who do they hold responsible?Conservatives: 88%Boris Johnson: 84%Nigel Farage: 67%Theresa May: 66%Rishi Sunak: 64%Labour: 39%EU: 37%Civil service: 30%Keir Starmer: 28%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-19T12:31:06.234Z

By 44% to 37%, Britons say attempting to rejoin the EU is the wrong priority at this current time, although opinion is widely divided by partyyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-19T12:31:06.235Z

Within what timeframe do Britons think another EU referendum should be held?Next 5 yearsShould: 45%Should not: 42%Next 10 yearsShould: 49%Should not: 34%Next 25 yearsShould: 52%Should not: 26%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-19T12:31:06.236Z

Monday is the ninth anniversary of when the United Kingdom voted to impose economic sanctions on itself and it is no surprise pollsters are polling and whilst all the focus on the majority wanting to rejoin/having closer relations with the EU without rejoining my focus will be elsewhere.

The majority of Brits think Brexit was the wrong decision/a failure and the Tories are getting the blame both as a party and individual people, the question is how they can fix this? Is the Tory route back to power by apologising for Brexit and perhaps advocating rejoin?

The public also want the Tories to apologise for Liz Truss, the Anglo-Zanzibar war of Prime Ministers, so apologising for both in one go might be optimal for the Tories and lift them out of their rut in the polls.

TSE