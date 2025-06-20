Monday is the ninth anniversary of when the United Kingdom voted to impose economic sanctions on itself and it is no surprise pollsters are polling and whilst all the focus on the majority wanting to rejoin/having closer relations with the EU without rejoining my focus will be elsewhere.
The majority of Brits think Brexit was the wrong decision/a failure and the Tories are getting the blame both as a party and individual people, the question is how they can fix this? Is the Tory route back to power by apologising for Brexit and perhaps advocating rejoin?