Boris Johnson has worse net ratings than Starmer, Badenoch, and Farage

Latest political net favourability ratings (15-16 June 2025)Party leadersFarage: -31Starmer: -34Badenoch: -34Davey: -5 (41% DK)Denyer: -6 (76% DK)Ramsay: -8 (81% DK)Other high-profile politiciansRayner: -26Johnson: -35Corbyn: -38Reeves: -42yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-18T08:27:28.248Z

I continue to advise to lay Boris Johnson in the next Tory leader markets for several reasons, he’s not an MP, Kemi Badenoch feels like she will be ousted within the next 12 months or so.

Another reason is that he’s not that well regarded by the public, leader approval ratings can often give a better outcome of elections than voting intention polls and there’s plenty of Tories and others who will tell you that Sir Keir Starmer is a useless Prime Minister and the worst prime minister and yet his ratings are better than Boris Johnson.

Why would anyone supplant a leader with worse ratings than Kemi Badenoch and Sir Keir Starmer?

TSE