America and the UK are standing shoulder to shoulder when it comes to not defending Israel

Would you support or oppose the United Kingdom helping to defend Israel by assisting in the shooting down of missiles and drones from Iran?Support: 25%Oppose: 49%

NEW Economist/YouGov Jun 13-16

% who think the U.S. should | shouldn't engage in negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program

U.S. adult citizens 56% | 18%

Democrats 58% | 18%

Independents 51% | 19%

Republicans 61% | 18%https://t.co/jNHmWCeLUu pic.twitter.com/gDW4QHOqIb — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) June 17, 2025

I suspect this polling is a result of the way the Israelis have behaved in Gaza even longstanding supporters of Israel have accused of them committing genocide.

My expectation is support for backing Israel will fall further as more and more people become of aware of Israel doing a Tony Blair and lied and exaggerated about another country’s weapons of mass destruction.

TSE