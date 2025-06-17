Will we will see Nigel Farage’s rumba this parliament?

Ladbrokes have some markets on what Nigel Farage may do, a golden rule when it comes to betting is not to get involved in betting markets where the bookie doesn’t offer both sides of the bet.

Nigel Farage gas previously appeared on I Am A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here so I can see the attraction of appearing on Strictly so I am tempted to take the 25/1, this may be a winner if Farage appears in a Strictly Christmas special.

I suspect Farage won’t care if it lacks the gravitas we expect from our potential Prime Ministers. Nigel Farage versus Craig Revel Horwood would be box office.

It is a pitty that Ladbrokes do not offer odds on Sir Ed Davey appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

TSE

PS – If you haven’t seen Ann Widdecombe’s pasdoble then you’ve missed out, watch it by clicking this link.