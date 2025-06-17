Next cabinet minister to go

Looking at this market from William Hill I wonder if the value might be with Bridget Phillipson who has been tipped to be sacked in a forthcoming reshuffle because her stint as Education Secretary has been suboptimal.

I am also tempted to back Shabana Mahmood at 5/1 because she’s become very vocal on opposing the assisted suicide bill but the tipping point for her might be Labour effectively decriminalises abortion in England and Wales all the way up to birth, a vote that is taking place today.

TSE