Three years is a long time in politics

Based on comments by some on PB, the media, and indeed some fatalism within the Labour Party the outcome of the next election is already inevitable.

I am reminded that at the end of May 2021 Labour were an implied 8.3% chance of winning a majority at the next general election, spoiler alert: Sir Keir Starmer won the next general election with a 174 seat majority, a lot of that was down to the Tories but it is a reminder that parties do screw up spectacularly and Reform may join that ignominious list.

On the bright side, imagine laying a Labour majority during the last parliament, you’d be feeling sicker than a cyclist with piles.

TSE