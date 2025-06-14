An apology to Doctor David Bull, Reform’s new chairman

Richard Madeley’s response to this incredible story is why he is a giant of broadcasting. pic.twitter.com/9YgRIsR9GU — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) June 11, 2025

? Good news for Reform's new chairman Dr David Bull and former presenter of 'Most Haunted': our new polling finds that he's in tune with a good chunk of his party with Reform UK supporters more likely to believe in ghosts than the public as a whole — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-06-13T12:33:14.139Z

Interestingly belief in ghosts peaks among Millennials with more sober, Gen Z much less likely to say they believe in ghosts and then belief in ghosts lowest among the over 75s… — Luke Tryl (@luketryl.bsky.social) 2025-06-13T12:33:14.140Z

On Thursday the 12th of June 2025 Anno Domini, politicalbetting.com published an article headlined ‘Meet Reform’s new chairman’ David Bulll which was drenched in sarcasm about the former presenter of ‘Most Haunted’ following his interview with Richard Madeley.

The polling from More in Common shows I was wrong and that Dr Bull is in fact the perfect candidate to be chairman of Reform, I would like to apologise to anybody hurt or offended by my sarcasm on Thursday.

TSE