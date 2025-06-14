An apology to Doctor David Bull, Reform’s new chairman
On Thursday the 12th of June 2025 Anno Domini, politicalbetting.com published an article headlined ‘Meet Reform’s new chairman’ David Bulll which was drenched in sarcasm about the former presenter of ‘Most Haunted’ following his interview with Richard Madeley.
The polling from More in Common shows I was wrong and that Dr Bull is in fact the perfect candidate to be chairman of Reform, I would like to apologise to anybody hurt or offended by my sarcasm on Thursday.
TSE