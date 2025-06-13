One enabler of Hamas attacks another One enabler of Hamas attacks another 13/6/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment Israel’s airforce struck Iran on Thursday night, and reports of bombardment were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran.— The Times & Sunday Times (@thetimes.com) 2025-06-13T01:11:21.861Z https://bsky.app/profile/thetimes.com/post/3lrhc3qtdgx24 Trump denies US involvement in strikesPresident Trump said he had been aware that Israel would launch strikes on Iran and had informed another Middle East ally of the imminent attack.— The Times & Sunday Times (@thetimes.com) 2025-06-13T04:03:15.991Z I suspect Bibi’s legacy will not improve after the attack on Iran inside or outside Israel. TSE