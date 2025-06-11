Reforming the economy

My view is that the economy is what primarily decides general elections and the first finding from More in Common shows where Reform’s economic polices that would make Liz Truss blush are seen a risk. The voters will find with a Reform government the dildo of consequences rarely arrives lubed.

However the good news for Reform is after the disaster that was Liz Truss and the inutility of Rachel Reeves means the risks about a Reform government might be negated, particularly if Rachel Reeves remains Chancellor for the rest of the parliament.

The winter fuel allowance debacle shows she possesses terrible if not non existent political instincts, I suspect today’s spending review will not change perceptions about her or Labour.

TSE