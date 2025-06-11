Meanwhile in Northern Britain the SNP are revolting
Such a rapid turnover in leaders often indicates a much wider malaise
If these rebels are successful then the SNP will have had four First Ministers during this Holyrood term which is more Prime Ministers the Tories had during the 2019 to 2024 Westminster Parliament. When you go through this many leaders in this short a period it damages your credibility with the voters.
I cannot see any betting markets related to this but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate Forbes becoming First Minister before next year’s election.
TSE