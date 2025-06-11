Meanwhile in Northern Britain the SNP are revolting

A group of SNP rebels held a secret meeting on Monday night to discuss replacing the FM after last week’s by-election defeat, The Herald has learned. They’ve given him 2 weeks to change course — or face a “bloodbath” at conference. https://t.co/3wtIyk0lrX — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) June 10, 2025

They want John Swinney to do more to make the case for Scottish independence: “The ability to make the case for independence is not a desirable part of the job description — it is essential — and he has failed on probation." — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) June 10, 2025

Such a rapid turnover in leaders often indicates a much wider malaise

If these rebels are successful then the SNP will have had four First Ministers during this Holyrood term which is more Prime Ministers the Tories had during the 2019 to 2024 Westminster Parliament. When you go through this many leaders in this short a period it damages your credibility with the voters.

I cannot see any betting markets related to this but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate Forbes becoming First Minister before next year’s election.

TSE