Support for reunification in Northern Ireland is the highest on record, according to the Northern Ireland Life & Times Survey.Remain part of the UK: 45% (-28 since 2010)Reunify with Ireland: 32% (+16)Don't know: 14% (+8)Independence: 7% (+4) — Owen Winter (@owenwntr.bsky.social) 2025-06-06T16:12:08.403Z

If you are a believer in the mantra that is ‘the trend is your friend’ then Irish unity feels inevitable but I cannot spot any value in the markets offered by Ladbrokes.

My own hunch is the 7% who favour Northern Irish independence would overwhelmingly back reunification in any actual plebiscite.

TSE