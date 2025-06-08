It’s a DOGE eat DOGE world

Reform UK have announced plans to implement 'DOGE'-style audits in councils they run – although the comparison may prove unpopular, given Britons tend to dislike DOGEFavourable: 15%Unfavourable: 47%Among 2024 Reform UK votersFavourable: 47%Unfavourable: 21%yougov.co.uk/topics/inter… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-05T15:47:44.248Z

If the current narrative holds for the next few years then the focus will be on what a Reform government will do when they take power and on some areas that could be a weakness and damage their chances of taking power.

One area is the DOGE angle, given how unpopular Trump and Musk are with the British public then Labour, the Tories, and the Lib Dems will focus on this if they are wise, the outcome of the British election might be determined by a confused Florida pensioner and somebody who regularly takes a dangerous amount of Ketamine.

TSE