Apologising for the Liz Truss mishanter

Do you think the Conservatives would be right or wrong to apologise for the Liz Truss mini?Budget?Right: 47%Wrong: 17%Among 2024 Tory votersRight: 39%Wrong: 33%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-05T15:09:41.089Z

The Tory party are correct for apologising the Liz Truss premiership which in terms of disasters was the equivalent of The Hindenburg meets Chernobyl meets the fall of Singapore meets the Welsh men’s rugby union team’s performance over the last 18 months or so as they lost 17 matches in a row.

Whilst Liz Truss might be feeling like Stalin being denounced by her successors such as was with the not very The Secret Speech if the Tories are to ever return to government then it will be moments like this that will help achieve it.

The most intriguing part of this polling is the fact more Reform voters think it was wrong for the Tories to apologise for Liz Truss than think it was right which might not win over those Tory to Reform defectors.

TSE