Sir Keir Starmer continues to be Malleus Scotnatorum
After smashing the SNP in last year’s general election Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour won the Hamilton, Larkhall, and Stonehouse by-election quite unexpectedly and there’s quite a lot to unpack, in no particular order
- Vote SNP to stop Reform might not be effective particularly in next year’s Holyrood election.
- Labour won whilst going backwards in this election which really isn’t a position of strength.
- The Reform surge in Scotland is real.
- The SNP have now been in power continuously at Holyrood for a longer period than the Tories were in power at Westminster betwen 1979 and 1997, in that context this by-election result isn’t that bad and on last night’s swing Anas Sarwar isn’t becoming First Minister next year.
- If things remain like they are then at Holyrood 2006 and Westminster in 2029 then a few percentage points might be difference between annihilation and winning power.
- The betting markets really weren’t anticipating a Labour gain including the author of this piece who when it came to this by-election couldn’t have tipped more rubbish if you gave me a forklift truck but it is good to have the occasional losing bet so stop arrogance, hubris, and complacency, normally Scottish elections are so profitable for me.
- Dear Betfair, in the name of everything holy can you please open some markets on next year’s devolved elections.
- I think in Holyrood and at Westminster across Great Britain we are going to see more results like this one from 1992.
TSE