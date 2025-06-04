In office but not in power

Britons tend to say Reform UK are doing the most to set the political agenda at presentReform UK: 33%Labour: 19%Conservatives: 3%Lib Dems: 2%Greens: 2%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-30T15:27:00.550Z

A former special adviser once observed to me one of the main advantages of being in government is that you get to set the agenda in a way no other party can, they likened it to winning the toss in every cricket match or having first serve in every game of tennis but Sir Keir Starmer appears not to have learned this lesson yet.

No wonder the public thinks Reform are setting the agenda and until Starmer can change the perception I think Reform will continue to lead in the polls.

This poll also shows in the ineffectiveness of Kemi Badenoch with a rounding error could put them behind the Lib Dems and the Greens.

TSE