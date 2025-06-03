Cakeism is alive and well Cakeism is alive and well 3/6/2025 TSE Comments 0 Comment With the government releasing its strategic defence review, 49% of Britons say that defence spending should increaseHowever, only 29% of Britons say they would support raising taxes to pay for increased defence spending, with the same number saying so of public spending cuts— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-02T15:35:38.958Z Do you think defence spending should be increased, decreased, or remain at about its current level?Should increase: 49%Should decrease: 11%Should remain about the same: 22%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-02T15:35:38.959Z Would you support or oppose tax increases on people like you to pay for an increase in defence spending?Support: 29%Oppose: 57%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-02T15:35:38.960Z Would you support or oppose making cuts to other areas of public spending in order to fund an increase in defence spending?Support: 29%Oppose: 53%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit…— YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-06-02T15:35:38.961Z This polling reminds me why I am glad I didn’t become a politician. The public want champagne and caviar but want to pay Tesco meal deal prices. TSE