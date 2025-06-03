By-election betting

We have the Hamilton, Larkhall, and Stonehouse by-election on Thursday, in 2021 the SNP polled 46.2% in this constituency but things are different today with the surge of Reform and whilst the SNP lead in the polls it isn’t impressive as it was in 2021.

That said I think the value might be the 16/1 on them polling between 45% and 50% with Ladbrokes because they are appealing for tactical votes and it might work this time against a Farage led Reform in Scotland. The recent poll by Norstat had John Swinney leading Nigel Farage by 19% in the leader ratings.

I think the real value with Ladbrokes is the 1/2 on Reform winning the Reform v Labour most votes match bet.

TSE