The tip of the iceberg that is the Truss legacy

Keir Starmer has found Nigel Farage’s weak spot – and it is Trussonomics. Me for @the-independent.com www.independent.co.uk/voices/keir-… — John Rentoul (@rentouljohn.bsky.social) 2025-05-29T15:30:58.872Z

Do Britons see Nigel Farage and Liz Truss's economic policies as similar?Similar: 27%Different: 34%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-29T15:51:00.665Z

Today was the best Conservative budget since 1986. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 23, 2022

As the possibility of Nigel Farage winning the next general election increases the narrative will change on what Farage as PM means.

It is interesting that Starmer is following the lead of the Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp who has warned that Farage’s economic policies are ‘Liz Truss on steroids‘ I suspect this is something we will be hearing a lot from the traditional big two parties and it will be interesting to see how this polling moves over time. I suspect for Labour it might not be as potent whilst they continue to have Rachel Reeves as Chancellor.

Liz Truss may have been Prime Minister for a few weeks but her legacy will endure for years.

TSE