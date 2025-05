Nigel Farage today declared that Reform UK have replaced Labour as the party of working people, but which party do Britons believe is best at representing workers? Reform UK: 19%Labour: 17%Conservatives: 6%Lib Dems: 6%Greens: 4%None: 31%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-27T15:39:25.226Z

I detest any form of class warfare and it looks like we’re in for an awful lot of it. I suspect Farage’s spin will fail as will Labour’s class warfare, they tried it against David Cameron and Boris Johnson and it failed although it shows prejudice against the privately educated is the last acceptable prejudice in this country.

I am strongly of the opinion that people with class do not talk about class

TSE