Saying no to Boris Johnson
From The Telegraph article
A shadow Cabinet minister said that they could not think “of a single one” of their colleagues who thought Mr Johnson returning to the Conservative Party fold would be a good thing.
Iain Martin, a political columnist, told the Not Another One podcast last week that two Conservatives MPs had made it known they would “not stick around” if Mr Johnson became party leader again.
This is great news for those laying Boris Johnson as next Tory leader.
TSE