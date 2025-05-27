Saying no to Boris Johnson

EXC: Tory MPs tell Boris Johnson: We don’t want you back Senior figures say there's no “appetite” among the party’s 121 MPs as they believe the ex-PM was unpopular with floating voters and the political landscape had changed https://t.co/uguBrAKgLI

From The Telegraph article

A shadow Cabinet minister said that they could not think “of a single one” of their colleagues who thought Mr Johnson returning to the Conservative Party fold would be a good thing.

Iain Martin, a political columnist, told the Not Another One podcast last week that two Conservatives MPs had made it known they would “not stick around” if Mr Johnson became party leader again.