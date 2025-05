Reform UK and Green voters are the most likely to believe a government led by their party would make a "very positive difference" to the UKCurrent Reform UK voters: 55% say very positive differenceGreen: 49%Conservative: 28%Lib Dem: 27%Labour: 22%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-22T08:41:04.640Z

My first thoughts about this polling is that Reform voters are very positive about what a Reform government will achieve which means their support won’t be shifting.

That Green figure is intriguing and it means the assumption that plenty of Greens will vote for Labour as the lesser of two evils might be misplaced.

TSE