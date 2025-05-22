Why Starmer’s pivot might actually lose him votes not gain them

While Labour's attempts to appeal to Reform UK voters have not gone unnoticed, just 4% say they are likely to consider voting Labour2024 Ref: 56% feel Labour are appealing to them / 4% would consider voting Labour2024 Lab: 48% / 70%2024 Con: 36% / 9%2024 LD: 32% / 38%2024 Grn: 12% / 24% — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T08:25:56.695Z

Reform UK voters are the voter group Britons are most likely to believe Labour are trying to appeal to% of Britons who say Labour have been trying to appeal to voters who back…Reform UK: 48%Labour: 43%Conservatives: 39%Lib Dems: 27%Greens: 22%SNP: 16%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T08:25:56.696Z

Voters across most parties tend to feel Labour are appealing more to Reform UK voters than Labour voters? Results in the chartyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T08:25:56.697Z

The number of Reform, Tory and Green voters saying they would never vote Labour has risen notably since last July% of 2024 voters saying they would never consider voting LabourRef: 79% (+29 from 20-29 July 2024)Con: 60% (+21)Grn: 27% (+17)LD: 16% (+4)Lab: 8% (+8)yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T08:25:56.698Z

Despite Keir Starmer trying to set out a tougher line on immigration, Britons tend to see him as pro-immigration – especially those who are themselves anti-immigration% who see Keir Starmer as being…Pro-immigration: 35%Neither pro/anti: 19%Anti-immigration: 28%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T10:41:09.318Z

Those who voted Labour and Lib Dem in 2024 are much more likely to see Keir Starmer as being anti-immigration than Conservative and Reform votersLib Dems: 45% say Starmer is anti-immigrationLabour: 37%Conservatives: 16%Reform UK: 6%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T10:41:09.319Z

Who do Britons see as being more pro-immigration (+) or more anti-immigration (-)?Greens: +38Lib Dems: +29Labour: +14Tories: -33Reform UK: -79Ed Davey: +21Keir Starmer: +7Rishi Sunak: -15Boris Johnson: -29Kemi Badenoch: -34Nigel Farage: -80yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T10:41:09.320Z

Britons are more likely to describe themselves as anti-immigration (41%) than pro-immigration (28%)Pro-immigration: 28%Neither pro/anti: 24%Anti-immigration: 41%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T10:41:09.321Z

51% of 2024 Reform UK voters see the Conservative party as a pro-immigration partyyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-21T10:41:09.322Z

One of the assumptions several people are making is that the centre left will unite behind Labour at the next election but Starmer’s recent pivot seems to hardened that support against him and not win him many Reform curious voters.

The final post shows how the voters see the Tory party after the Boriswave.

TSE