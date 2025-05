Winning here! Could the Lib Dems win more seats than the Tories?

Ladbrokes have put up a market on whether they will win more seats than the Tories at the next election, I have previously noted the gap between the Tories and Lib Dems has never been closer as we can see in the chart above even before the Reform surge.

I suspect the lengthy timeframe of any payout negates any value but I’d be backing the Lib Dems here.

TSE