More people think Starmer’s deal is a good deal than a bad deal

Britons are split on whether the Brexit reset deal with the EU is a good or bad dealGood deal: 29%Neither good nor bad: 16%Bad deal: 26%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-20T15:22:43.020Z

Asked this weekend, 66% of Britons said they supported a closer relationship with the EU, and 53% said they supported rejoining the EUyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-20T13:20:15.334Z

56% of Britons say the UK was wrong to vote to leave the EU, including 18% of Leave votersyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-20T13:20:15.335Z

62% of Britons say Brexit has been more of a failure than a successLeave, Tory and Reform UK voters are split 3-ways on whether it has been a success, failure or neitheryougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-20T13:20:15.336Z

For me the most interesting finding from YouGov is the third chart which shows just how few people think Brexit was a good idea, whilst Kemi Badenoch screams betrayal it won’t damage Starmer.

I suspect soon only the people left who think Brexit was the right thing to do will be down to the people who lack the intellect God gave pistachio nuts.

TSE